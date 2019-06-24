Marty Ray Rouse

HANCOCK COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Sneedville, TN man is behind bars after investigators linked him to a barn fire that occurred on Alton Road back in August.

Marty Ray Rouse, 41, has been charged with one count of arson in the case. He was served in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield where he is being held on unrelated charges. Rouse remains in custody in Virginia, pending extradition to Tennessee.

The TBI investigated the fire at the request of Tennessee Fire Investigative Services and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

