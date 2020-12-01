NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and a suspect in custody following a shooting in Sylvan Heights early Tuesday morning.
Metro Police charged Michael D. Richardson, 41, with homicide after finding ammunition matching the caliber casings found at the crime scene in his possession.
Police responded to calls of a shooting at a residence on the 300 block of 35th Avenue North just after midnight Monday.
Officers found the victim lying unresponsive outside the front door of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died from his injuries.
Metro police are investigating a shooting on 35th Avenue this morning.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 1, 2020
Crime Scene unit is on scene @WSMV pic.twitter.com/zkcZ4toRFz
Police say they found Richardson in his neighboring residence and detained him for questioning. Police also found a gun after executing a search warrant.
One witness told police he saw Richardson holding the gun inside the residence and screaming. Richardson's ex-girlfriend told police he called her on the phone and told her "I did a bad thing. They're looking for me."
Police say many people were gathered around the residence on 35th Avenue North and scattered after the shooting occurred.
At this time, the victim's identity has not been released.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.