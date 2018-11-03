WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bedford County on Saturday morning, officials confirmed.
According to the TBI, the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. at a home on Higgins Road in Wartrace and involves deputies with the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Deputies had responded to the home earlier that day after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the yard suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
As deputies attempted to render aid to the shooting victim, another man began firing shots at them from inside the doorway of the home.
At least two deputies returned fire at 56-year-old Timothy Ledford, who was shot at least once before barricading himself in the home.
No law enforcement was injured in the exchange.
At that time, the shooting victim in the front yard was removed from the scene and transported to the hospital.
After Ledford retreated into the home, an hours-long standoff ensued. The stakeout included responders from the Bedford County SWAT Team, Shelbyville Police Dept., and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
In the end, Ledford surrendered peacefully. He was arrested and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
Upon his release from the hospital on Sunday, TBI officials said Ledford was charged with aggravated assault in the initial shooting incident.
He was booked in the Bedford Co. Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.
It's unclear if more charges will be filed against Ledford.
The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates.
