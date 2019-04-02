A family’s Ring doorbell camera shows a man peering into a family’s home, in the Hillsboro West End area, around five o’clock Thursday morning.
The man scans the inside until he notices the camera watching him, and grabs it, ripping it off of the door frame.
“You can see him kicking it and trying to break it but the camera has already captured his face,” homeowner Mark Deutschmann said.
It captured a good shot of the suspect’s face and what he was carrying.
"The man had tools in his back pocket, so he came prepared,” Mark’s wife Sherry Deutschmann said. “He had gloves on."
The Deutschmann’s think the man was trying to break-in, but the camera scared him away.
"If it hadn't been for that camera who knows what might have happened,” Deutschmann said.
Sherry says this is exactly why she got the camera, after someone actually did get inside six months ago.
"Stole our purses off the table and walked back out,” Sherry said. “That's the day I bought the Ring doorbell system, because I wanted to know who's coming in and out of my house."
The Deutschmann’s posted the video on ring’s neighborhood watch app, Neighbors, and some of their neighbors commented saying they recognized the man from other crimes.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information should contact Metro Police.
News4 reached out to Ring about what happens when a device is stolen. They said:
“Ring devices are designed with tamperproof screws that secure them to the home, making them very difficult to remove without the proper tools. If a thief does manage to remove your Ring device, Ring has a Theft Protection policy in place. Simply send a copy of the police report to theft@ring.com within fifteen (15) days and Ring will replace the device free of charge.
Ring has the ability to disable stolen devices so that they cannot be set up with another account.”
