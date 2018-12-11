LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a suspect that they said led them on a pursuit through two counties.
Lawrence County investigators assisted Lawrenceburg city police officers, who made contact with the suspect around 2 p.m.
The chase began in Lawrenceburg, west to Natchez Trace, and then south to near the Collinwood, TN exit in Wayne County. The suspect ran off the road around 2:30 p.m. and was apprehended after a short foot chase.
Shots were reportedly exchanged but nobody was hit. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Charges against the suspect are pending.
