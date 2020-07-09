MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night around 7:45 p.m. on Maylon Drive that left one person dead.
MPD Criminal Investigators arrested 21-year-old Zolan Miles after he turned himself in at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office shortly after the shooting.
Miles was charged with second-degree murder for shooting 29-year-old Rodney Armstrong twice in the back.
Five witnesses to the incident ran from the scene after the shooting which took place after an altercation.
Miles remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $450,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on October 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.