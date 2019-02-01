HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One suspect has been arrested and two are still on the run after a robbery at a shoe store last month in Hendersonville.

Threishaun Wade-Burnett is charged with theft over $1,000. He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County Jail on February 13.

Orelexus Elliott and Justin Dunn are still wanted for charges of theft over $1,000.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Elliott and Dunn, you're asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM JANUARY 24, 2019:

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The search is on for three people who police believe stole over a thousand dollars worth of shoes.

The Hendersonville Police Department is looking for 25-year-old Justin Dunn, 22-year-old Threishaun Wade-Burnett and 21-year-old Orlexus Elliott.

Police said the suspects stole multiple pairs of shoes from Off Broadway Shoes just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 4.

According to investigators, the suspects drove off in a dark gray Toyota Camry. The vehicle had a temporary tag.

All three suspects have active warrants for theft over $1,000.

Hendersonville PD is asking for the public’s help finding the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.