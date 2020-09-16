NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another injured after a shooting at a North Nashville motel late Tuesday night.
Metro Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Super 8 on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane North just before 11 p.m.
Police found a man and woman shot outside of a room on the second floor and a third individual overdosing on the backside of the hotel.
The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital while the man is hospitalized in stable condition. Police say they both appear to be in their thirties.
Officers revived the third individual with Narcan.
Surveillance video shows the man and woman speaking with the suspected shooter outside the Super 8. The suspect then followed the pair back to their room where shots were fired shortly after.
Metro Police released a picture of the suspect and say he was seen speeding away in an unknown vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.