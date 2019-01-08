WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Authorities in Wayne County have captured a man who escaped officers at the courthouse.
John W. Castleman Jr. was believed to be in the Waynesboro area. He was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt and blue jeans.
He was spotted heading toward the square and was captured shortly after 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.