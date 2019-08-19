ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight burglary of a Walgreens store on Antioch Pike.
According to investigators on scene, the call came in around 4:11 a.m. Monday. The suspect smashed some glass to get inside and got away with cigarettes.
If you have any information about the suspect that may aid investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
