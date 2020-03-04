LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a double homicide Tuesday.
The police department says 39-year-old Jose Martin Coreas-Munoz was involved in a fatal shooting that happened in the 900 block of Mandy Lane at around 6:55 p.m. Two men were shot in the roadway and were pronounced dead at the scene. Coreas-Munoz has two active warrants for first degree homicide.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Officers have identified and arrested two other suspects.
The suspects in custody are 42-year-old Carlos Coreas-Munoz and a male juvenile from La Vergne. Both have been charged with tampering with evidence.
Anyone who knows of Jose Martin Coreas-Munoz’s whereabouts or has information on the case should call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.
