NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One suspect has been arrested and a victim is recovering after being shot Saturday morning.
Police were called to the scene of 5404 Lake Water Court where Sergei Novikov was arrested after being confronted for squatting in a home under development.
Novikov was part of an excavation crew working on new home construction in this area and had been found squatting in one of the homes by other crew members.
The victim, who owns the contracting company, was notified of this and showed up at the location to inform Novikov that he could not be staying in the home.
Both men ended up inside of the residence where the victim was shot in the abdomen.
The victim ran out of the house and into a nearby wood line where he was found by workers.
When police arrived on the scene, they took Novikov into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.
Novikov was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespassing, and Unlawful Weapon Possession.
