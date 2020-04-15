Jalem Buford, 18

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An 18-year-old is facing charges for reportedly stealing two different vehicles and shotguns within a three day period. 

Metro Police say Jalem Buford was rearrested Tuesday after he was caught stealing a car on Saturday. According to officials, Buford sped away from officers in a stolen pickup truck from Elmshade Lane on Monday. 

An MNPD helicopter followed the stolen truck to 45th Avenue North at Delaware Avenue where Buford fled on foot and jumped several fences. Officers were able to catch him and take him into custody in a back yard near 45th Avenue North and George Avenue. 

Two shotguns were found inside the stolen pickup truck. They were reportedly stolen out of a vehicle Monday on Brentwood Meadows Circle. 

Buford is facing charges including vehicle theft, gun theft, and vehicle burglary. He is jailed in lieu of $85,000.

 

