NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators arrested a suspect who they said robbed a Mapco at the 1400 block of Robinson Road.
According to Metro Police, 19-year-old Jacob Eakes of Old Hickory is charged with aggravated robbery. Eakes entered the store around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and took money and cigarettes at gunpoint.
Officers found Eakes walking on the railroad tracks between Martindale Drive and Fowler Street minutes after the robbery. He was taken into custody and positively identified as the gunman. The stolen money and cigarettes were recovered.
Eakes is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.
