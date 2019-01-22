CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement officials identified the woman killed in a shooting in Crossville on Saturday night as 74-year-old Linda Damewood of Crossville.
Two other people were also seriously injured in the incident including 63-year-old Andrew Schan and 73-year-old Ellen Cairns.
According to Sgt. Gary Howard with the Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Dept., the shooting occurred at a residence on the 8600 block of Cherokee Trail just after 6:30 p.m. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was also called in to help investigate.
However, officials said one is being treated at Cumberland Medical Center. The other person was a CMC but is expected to be transferred to a regional trauma center.
The shooter, 35-year-old Kirk Douglas Clark of Clarkrange, TN, was later identified and arrested Tuesday, Jan. 22 during a traffic stop. Clark was an acquaintance of Damewood.
Clark was charged with first degree murder; possession of a prohibited weapon; unlawful possession of a weapon; and altering, falsifying, or forging a vehicle registration.
Doneal Marie Clark, 35, of Clarkrange was also in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon. It is unclear what connection she has to the shooting case, if any.
The incident occurred at a home in the Tansi community on the 8600 block of Cherokee Trail. Howard said Saturday night that the scene is secure and the community is not in any danger.
Kirk Clark is being held in Cumberland County Jail on $2,020,000 bond and is scheduled for a January 24 initial appearance in court. Doneal Clark is also being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $500,000 bond. She will also be in court on January 24 for an initial appearance.
Damewood's body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy.
