NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of assaulting two women on the Stones River Greenway in Hermitage failed to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Logan Phillips, 23, was set to appear in Judge Rachel Bell's court to face two counts of felony sexual battery after two assaults on Aug. 17.

Typically the court would issue an arrest warrant for someone who does not show up for court, but they're not doing that now because of COVID-19.

During the first incident at 8:15 a.m., the victim reported that the suspect asked her if she had seen three men in the direction she had come from before attempting to grab her breast. She turned away from him and he reportedly walked off laughing.

About 15 minutes later, the second victim reported that, using a towel, he grabbed her from behind and fondled her. She screamed and he ran away. One of the victims positively identified Phillips as her attacker.

Phillips' new court date is set for April 6, 2021.