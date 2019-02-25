NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A suspect has been arrested on aggravated assault charges in a road rage incident that led to a shooting in Goodlettsville on Saturday night.
Around 10:50 p.m., officers received a call about a shooting that occurred on Vietnam Veterans Blvd. near Conference Drive just minutes before, and the shooting suspects were being detained in Hendersonville after a BOLO was issued by Sumner County.
Responding officers spoke to the suspects who advised that a road rage incident occurred when a truck cut the vehicle the suspects were in off. The suspects told the officer that the driver of that truck became irate and started tailgating them, honking and yelling, and holding up their middle finger.
Antione Rogers-Adams, who was a passenger in the vehicle, said the driver of the truck went around their vehicle and "flipped him off" at which point he pulled out a gun, put it out the window, and fired a single shot striking the driver's side back door of the truck. He told officers while Mirandized that he was unaware that he hit the truck and and didn't say why he shot the gun.
The victims in the truck told officers that suspects cut them off and they followed them expressing their disapproval with the suspects driving by, and reported that the suspects did all the things that the suspects said the victims did. The driver of the truck, Justin Lee Shelby, told investigators that he thought the passenger of the car threw something at the truck, but saw there was a bullet hole in the back seat drivers side door.
The passenger in the truck said she heard a shot but did not see it.
A firearm was recovered from the suspects vehicle under the passenger seat, where the passenger suspect said that it was. The firearm was loaded with a round in the chamber.
Rogers-Adams was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
