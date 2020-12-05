NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Robert Smith, the suspect in the murder of Rasheed Walker, has been arrested and charged Saturday afternoon.
According to arrest records, Smith was arrested and booked at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
Smith is facing Criminal Homicide and Felony Possession Of a Handgun, both felonies, and a misdemeanor of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Smith will appear in front of Judge Holt in Davidson County on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 to review these charges.
