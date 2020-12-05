Metro Police identify suspect in Saturday deadly shooting

Metro Police said 27-year-old Robert Smith is the suspect in the deadly shooting of 31-year-old Rasheed Walker. Police added Smith is "considered armed and dangerous." 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Robert Smith, the suspect in the murder of Rasheed Walker, has been arrested and charged Saturday afternoon.

According to arrest records, Smith was arrested and booked at 4:52 p.m. Saturday. 

Smith is facing Criminal Homicide and Felony Possession Of a Handgun, both felonies, and a misdemeanor of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Smith will appear in front of Judge Holt in Davidson County on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 to review these charges.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019.

