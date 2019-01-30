NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man who shot at officers in Hendersonville and then went on the run is now under arrest.
According to the Hendersonville Police Department, jail bondsmen went to serve arrest warrants to John Lankford around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Ivy Drive.
Lankford allegedly started shooting at the bail bondsmen and also at officers who responded to the scene. No one was injured.
Later, the Metro Nashville Police Department found Lankford walking along Gallatin Pike in East Nashville
Lankford was wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony in Hendersonville.
Lankford, 54, also had outstanding warrants in Davidson County. He is being held at the jail in Nashville.
