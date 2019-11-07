Zyshawn Lewis

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 15-year-old in the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was left dead at the door of Nashville General Hospital.

Zyshawn Lewis is facing charges in the murder of Steven Shelton. Shelton was shot and killed Friday and left at the hospital around 5:40 p.m.

Police have determined Shelton was shot inside the car at Cumberland View public housing. Police continue to investigate and pursue leads, and a second suspect unidentified is also believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
