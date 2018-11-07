HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested a man previously wanted in connection to a burglary of the Walgreens store at 365 New Shackle Island Road on Tuesday around 4 a.m.
Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Bandy had cut a hole through an outer brick wall of the store to make entry and then cut through two interior walls to access the pharmacy before fleeing the area after an alarm was activated.
Bandy, a resident of Lafayette, TN, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary and vandalism over $2,500. He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on $5,000 bond and is set to appear before the Sumner County court on December 12.
If you have any information on this case or other possibly related cases, please call Hendersonville Police at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. You can also submit an anonymous tip by text to the number 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.
