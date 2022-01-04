NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man has been arrested and charged while another recovers following an attempted murder on December 21.
The victim arrived at Northwest Liquors in the 1600 block of Buchanan Street when someone approached him and began and argument.
When the argument escalated, the victim was punched in the face by the unknown man.
While being punched, Waldorf Gumukus Coleman, 64, came around the corner of the building and began shooting at the victim, striking him in the left abdomen.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Coleman fled the scene and was arrested on January 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.