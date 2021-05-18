NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 39-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting that took place at a Nashville gas station over the weekend.

The shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on West Trinity Lane early Sunday morning.

Arrest papers say Dujuan Marcus Dunlap got out of a silver vehicle parked at the gas pump and shot 21-year-old Bobby McGuire and a 34-year-old innocent bystander.

Surveillance footage also shows what appears to be McGuire shooting back at Dunlap.

According to police, McGuire was pronounced dead when he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the shoulder and to his face.

Arrest papers say officers were able to identify Dunlap because they believe he is the suspect of another unrelated shooting nearby. Witnesses and a cellphone found at the scene also connected him to the shooting.

Dunlap is facing a slew of charges including criminal homicide.