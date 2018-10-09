HOHENWALD, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an "isolated shooting" that happened in Hohenwald overnight.
According to the Hohenwald Police Department, the suspect is in custody and is being questioned.
It's not clear where the shooting took place.
Limited information is available at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
