CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a Clarksville man back in May.
Rasheem Demar Lewis was arrested on Thursday in Nashville. He was booked into the Montgomery County jail at 9:15 p.m. His bond was set at $500,000.
Lewis, 27, was indicted by the grand jury for first-degree murder.
Julian Torres was killed in the shooting, which happened on May 19 behind Bob's Discount Tobacco on Providence Boulevard.
Police also arrested 28-year-old Timothy Ogburn in connection with the case. He is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Ogburn is also facing charges in connection with another deadly shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.