NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest in the overnight burglary and arson cases of churches in south Nashville.
Police said Alan Fox, 26, was arrested by fire department investigators at a south Nashville apartment complex.
According to Metro Police, the first incident happened at the Priest Lake Baptist Church at 3325 Anderson Road. In that incident, a suspect threw a large rock through a back glass door, then dragged a trash can from a room into the gymnasium and lit the contents on fire under some curtains.
The second incident occurred at Crievewood Baptist Church on 480 Hogan Road. In that incident, the suspect broke the glass on the back door and went into the building. The suspect went into a classroom and set fire to a cabinet that had paper goods inside.
The third incident occurred at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on 601 Bell Road. In this incident, it is believed two white males broke out the glass front door and went inside taking two flat screen TVs among other things and one of the suspects set a fire in a small hallway.
Metro Police believes all three of the burglary and arson cases are related.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
