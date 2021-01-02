NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two deputies are hurt and a suspect is in jail after a standoff in Colorado.
Deputies in Pueblo West went to the man's house at the request of Tennessee law enforcement because the man was reportedly calling-in threats.
Officials say those threats were directed at the Tennessee State Capitol and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Both deputies are expected to be ok. We're told alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.
