HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Dollar General store in Hendersonville.
Leo Daniels, 33, is charged with burglary, theft of property and vandalism.
The burglary happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday at the location on West Main Street.
Police said they found Daniels standing outside of the store eating items that he had just stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.