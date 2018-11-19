Leo Daniels

Leo Daniels, 33, is charged with burglary, theft of property and vandalism.

 (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Dollar General store in Hendersonville.

The burglary happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday at the location on West Main Street.

Police said they found Daniels standing outside of the store eating items that he had just stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

