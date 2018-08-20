Police are pursuing leads in another shocking, brutal crime in Bellevue last week and announced Monday one of the suspects in the crime is already in jail.
Officials told News4 a 26-year-old man was driving down Highway 70 between Sawyer Brown Road and Bellevue Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 when a dog ran out into the road in front of his 2017 Dodge Journey.
The man told police he also saw an unknown vehicle traveling in the opposite direction swerved toward the dog.
The man was worried the dog had been hit so he turned around to check on it.
When he exited his vehicle, the man told police two black men approached him. At least one of the suspects was armed with a rifle.
They robbed the victim of his belongings and instructed him to run away.
As he ran, the man said he saw the two suspects drive off in his Dodge Journey.
Officials said the man's car was recovered by members of Metro's Juvenile Crime Task Force in an alley near 24th Avenue North and Meharry Avenue on Friday afternoon, Aug. 17.
Officials identified 27-year-old Horace Palmer Williamson III as the suspected gunman in the incident. He was taken into custody Friday in an unrelated kidnapping case.
The second suspect in the incident has not been named by police.
It is unknown at this time if the dog survived. Stay with News4 for updates.
