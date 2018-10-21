NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- One of the suspects in a robbery and shooting at a Donelson motel in August was arrested on Friday night, according to police.
Police say the victim, David Williams, was in a room at the Lotus Inn on Stewarts Ferry Pike with the arrested suspect, 23-year-old Carlas K. Fowler, and two others just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 5 when he was shot and robbed.
Williams told police he was talking about property that was stolen out of his vehicle when the other suspect, described as a black male with gold teeth, pulled a gun and shot him.
Williams was able to make it out to the parking lot where Fowler kicked and punched him and encouraged the man with gold teeth to shoot the victim in the head.
The two suspects also made away with up to $4,000 in cash stolen from the victim's pocket.
Williams was shot three times, once in each leg and in the abdomen. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries where he underwent multiple surgeries.
Police obtained surveillance video from the Lotus Inn, where a suspect matching Fowler's description can be seen fleeing the scene on foot.
Investigators identified Fowler as a suspect in the incident, and he was recognized in a lineup by the victim as one of the men who robbed him, as well as by a female witness.
During Fowler's arrest, police also found meth and drug paraphernalia on his person.
Fowler is charged with especially aggravated robbery, felony drug possession with intent to sell, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Davidson Co. Jail on a $150,300 bond.
The other suspect, who reportedly shot Williams, has not been identified or arrested.
If you have any information in this case, please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
