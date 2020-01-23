NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who they say tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint and was later found during a traffic stop.
On Wednesday night around 11:34 p.m., a man tried to rob the Mini-Market on the 700 block of McFerrin Avenue.
The suspect approached the clerk, and asked if they sold individual cigarettes. After the clerk replied “no” the suspect turned as if he was going to leave, pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the clerk.
When the clerk moved to the side, the suspect fled the store on foot.
Minutes later, a Metro Police officer noticed a black car with no tail lights driving on West Eastland Avenue. The officer stopped the car in a parking lot on the 900 block of Gallatin Avenue. The passenger in the car fit the description of the earlier Mini-Market robbery suspect and additional units were called to the scene.
The clerk positively identified the suspect as the one who tried to rob the store. The suspect's identity has not yet been given.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
