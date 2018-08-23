Police in Clarksville say they have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to rob a bank on Wednesday morning
Muhammad Talik Shahid, who is charged with criminal attempted aggravated robbery, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shahid was reportedly armed when handed the teller a note demanding money at the U.S. Bank on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Police said he left the bank before getting any money.
A witness saw Shahid and alerted police, who followed him to the Circle K gas station on Tiny Town Road.
The Oak Grove police officer stayed at the gas station with the suspect until Clarksville officers arrived and took him into custody.
Shahid is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $150,000 bond.
