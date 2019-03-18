NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested one of two suspects they say robbed a Dollar General in south Nashville last week.
Two armed men forced employees at the store on 8th Avenue South to open their registers around 10:30 p.m. on March 13.
According to police, the suspects got away with at least $1,000 from the store. The robbery was captured on surveillance video.
Jacob Freudiger, 21, was arrested the next day on an outstanding warrant. During an interview, investigators said he admitted to his involvement in the robbery.
Freudiger is facing several charges, including three counts of aggravated robbery and theft of a vehicle.
