MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Tuesday morning Mufreesboro Police quickly arrested a man suspected in a shooting incident along Sawyer Drive.
According to Amy Norville with the Murfreesboro Police Department, 26-year-old Jose Francisco Giron Amaya was charged with attempted homicide after his arrest on Jones Blvd. in Murfreesboro.
Police say gunshots were reported at about 8:20am Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sawyer Road, and when they arrived they found an adult with a gunshot wound in one arm.
Witnesses told police that the suspect ran off in a particular direction, and within minutes Amaya was found and arrested.
Rutherford County EMS treated the victim at the location, and transported him to Vanderbilt University Hospital for further attention.
