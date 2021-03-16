NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who's accused of forcing himself inside a West Nashville apartment before shooting and killing another man last week.

Court papers say Lenoris Johnson is now facing criminal homicide charges.

According to the investigation, Quiondre Benson was visiting a woman at the apartment on Alameda Street when Johnson forced his way inside the home.

Metro Police identify man killed in Alameda Street shooting Metro Police have identified the 23-year-old man killed after a shooting in West Nashville early Thursday morning.

Officers say that's when Johnson hit the woman in the face and shot Benson before fleeing the scene. Benson later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Video surveillance reportedly helped investigators place Johnson at the scene, while police say an eyewitness was also able to identify him as the suspect fleeing the scene.