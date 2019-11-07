NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man in an incident that occurred back in October where a man was found shot in a vehicle that crashed in North Nashville.
Investigators have charged 29-year-old Romaneco Crawford with attempted criminal homicide. Crawford is also currently facing additional charges including felony weapon possession, dangerous felony weapon possession with intent, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, three counts of drug possession with intent, and possession or casual exchange. He is currently booked into jail on $550,000 bond.
On Oct. 22, officers arrived to Jefferson Street at the entrance to I-40 and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
A short distance from where the victim was found, a black Dodge Charger was found with front-end damage. The driver side and passenger side doors were open with no one inside. The owner of the car told detectives that her son had the car.
Two days later, the victim talked with investigators who told them he pulled into a store on the 2000 block of Buena Vista Pike when the black Dodge Charger started following him. Surveillance video pulled from the store showed Crawford and the victim talking in the parking lot. The victim got in his car and Crawford got into the Charger and followed the victim from the store.
Eight minutes after the surveillance video footage, the victim was found shot. The victim positively identified Crawford as the person driving the Dodge Charger chasing him and shooting at him.
Crawford is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
