Jeffrey Ragland, who is accused of shooting Denzel Dotson on Monday afternoon on Underwood Street, has been arrested on attempted murder charges.
Surveillance video shows that a gunman, who has been identified as Ragland, 26, pulled up next to Doston in a black four-door sedan as Dotson walked on Underwood Street near 14thAvenue North.
The video showed Ragland got out of the car and began firing at Dotson.
Dotson, who suffered a serious limb-threatening wound to his leg, according to police, said that Ragland shot him as part of an on-going dispute.
In addition to attempted murder, Ragland has also been charged with unlawful gun possession. Police said Ragland is a convicted cocaine and marijuana felon and is prohibited by law from carrying a gun.
