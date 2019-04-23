DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested one suspect in an aggravated robbery of the Old Columbia Market on Old Columbia Road in Burns.
According to Dickson County Sheriff's Office, the clerk reported that a man entered the market with a gun and demanded money. The clerk handed him the cash drawer and the man grabbed the money with one hand while holding the gun on the clerk with his other hand. The man then fled from the market.
Shortly after the robbery, two men were reportedly acting suspicious behind the Pilot Truck Stop in Dickson. The caller told dispatchers that two men were going back and forth from a car to a room at the South Aire Inn. Officers with the Dickson Police Department arrived on scene and saw a man near the car. The man ran into a room at the motel and was identified by motel staff as George Weaver. Further investigation linked Weaver to the aggravated robbery of the Old Columbia Market.
Weaver was arrested and booked into Dickson County jail on $20,200 bond. Weaver faces charges of criminal conspiracy and theft. The other suspect, who has not been identified, is still on the run.
