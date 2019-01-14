MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A McMinnville man has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting of another McMinnville man.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a joint investigation with McMinnville Police Department lead to the arrest of 43-year-old Terrence Lamont Malone on charges of felony murder and especially aggravated burglary in the death of 33-year-old Darius Michael Bishop.
Investigators said the shooting occurred on Lind Street in McMinnville. Bishop was at the home with several other people when two masked men forced their way through the front door.
Bishop confronted the men and was shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators arrested Malone on Sunday. Malone was booked into the Warren County Jail where his bond was set at $1,500,000.
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.
