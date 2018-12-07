HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was arrested and another man is wanted in connection to vehicle burglaries that occurred on Rockland Road in Hendersonville last weekend.

Devon Ray Allen and Cody Christensen, both 19, were charged with six counts of burglary and one count of theft over $1,000. Allen was located in Bowling Green, Kentucky and taken into custody Friday. Christensen is still on the run.

Allen is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee to be booked in for his charges. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christensen is asked to to contact Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

