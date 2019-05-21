NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators say a woman is recovering from being grazed by a bullet after a man reportedly shot at her car in north Nashville.
Around 10:53 p.m., Metro Police responded to a home on the 600 block of Maclaurin Court in response to a shooting. The victim told police that her and another woman were at a home on Old Matthews Road with two men.
While at the home, the victim said he got into a fight with another woman. The victim said she tried to leave the home to keep from getting hurt and while backing out of the driveway, struck a mailbox with her car.
The victim said a man at the home, later identified as 24-year-old Deon Fields, started firing shots at her car as they tried to get away. The car sustained several bullet holes and the victim was grazed.
Nashville Fire Department transported the victim to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. She is expected to be okay.
Later when questioned about the shooting, Fields told investigators that he had been previously been charged and served time for felony aggravated burglary in Sumner County. Fields is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felony weapon possession. He has a bond of $35,000.
