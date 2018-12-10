NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after shooting at three people trying to turn around in a driveway at a home on Dodge Drive.
Officers responded to Whitsett Park located on the corner of East Thompson Lane and Old Glenrose Avenue for a shooting. When they got there, they located a victim outside of a car and two other victims with gunshot wounds inside a 2003 gray BMW.
During the investigation, one of the victims told investigators the shooting happened at 117 Dodge Drive. The victims told investigators that they were traveling to a relative's house when they tried to go around a train by going down Dodge Drive.
The victims tried to turn around in a driveway, when they encountered Juan Fidel Palomo and two other individuals. Palomo reportedly approached the victims vehicle and the victim told Palomo they were trying to turn around.
Palomo and one of the other two then pulled out guns and began firing at the car. The victims were able to flee the scene and make it to Whitsett Park where they called police.
Palomo is facing charges of felony aggravated assault with intent.
