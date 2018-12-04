NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a convicted burglar and car thief that they said broke into three businesses in late November and is a suspect in several vehicle break-ins as well.
Jeffrey Lee Watts, 47, was arrested Tuesday at his Acklen Park Drive apartment and is facing charges of burglary, vandalism, and theft.
ORIGINAL STORY from December 3, 2018:
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators with the Hermitage precinct are looking to identify a man they said broke into three businesses between November 25 and 26.
The man pictured was captured on surveillance video in the Sprint Store at 2262 Lebanon Pike, Massage JG at 519 Donelson Pike, and the Metro by T-Mobile store at 2713 Lebanon Pike.
Investigators said the suspect used a pry bar on the front or back doors to gain entry, and then took cash from the registers and other loose items.
Investigators described the burglar as a white man in his mid-40s or early-50s, and he is suspected in several vehicle break-ins as well. The suspected burglar is driving a dark-colored Nissan Titan pickup truck with a temporary tag and an "Anchor Down" sticker in the back window.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.
