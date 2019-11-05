NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a suspect overnight after a chase that started in Hendersonville and ended on I-24 near Old Hickory Blvd.
According to Hendersonville Police, officers attempted to stop a car for driving recklessly and other traffic violations around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The driver, 27-year-old Calvin Bright, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Bright drove into Davidson County where he traveled up I-24 and then turned back toward Nashville.
Officers were able to deploy spike strips to disable the car. Bright ran the vehicle off the roadway on I-24 and then fled on foot. Bright was then taken into custody by officers.
Bright was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, drug paraphernalia, and light law.
Investigators earlier reported two people were arrested in the pursuit, but no other details have been provided about a second suspect.
If you have any information on this case, call Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
