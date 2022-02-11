NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A robbery suspect has been arrested and charged after he was caught on camera robbing separate Mapco gas stations in Nashville.
According to an arrest affidavit, Kendrick S. Patton, 29, went into the Mapco gas station at 490 Nolensville Pike at 4:20 a.m. and began loading cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter into his backpack.
While attempting to stop the employee working from calling for help, Patton grabbed the victim in a "provocative manner" before fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu.
A day later, just after 10 p.m., police received a robbery alarm at the Mapco at 585 Stewarts Ferry Pike.
The employee at this location recognized the suspect, identified as Patton, from photos shared from the previous day's robbery.
When police were called to this scene, they spotted the white Malibu matching the description from the previous day and conducted a traffic stop.
After speaking with with police, Patton made statements implicating himself in both robberies.
He was booked and charged with robbery in Davidson County Jail.
