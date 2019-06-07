HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting on Greenville Road at Mason Street in Hopkinsville overnight.
According to our news partners at WKDZ Radio, investigators were called to the scene for a report of shots fired just before 12 a.m. Friday. They found 23-year-old Amareya Freeman reportedly shot in the chest on the front porch.
Freeman was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators arrested 19-year-old Anshanique Leavell on charges of murder, receiving stolen property, and possession of a stolen firearm during the commission of a crime.
During an interview, Leavell admitted to police to shooting Freeman.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.