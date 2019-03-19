SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man crashed his car at a gas station in Robertson County while trying to escape from officers.
According to Smokey Barn News, officers were trying to arrest the man at Sudden Service on Highway 49 around 10 p.m. Monday.
The officers were reportedly trying to serve the man with an arrest warrant from Sumner County.
When police tried approaching the suspect's car, he allegedly drove off.
Officers used spike strips, which caused the man to lose control and hit a safety bar at a gas pump. He was taken into custody.
Police said the man had a minor in the car with him.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.
Smokey Barn News reports the man is now charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.