NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into an animal clinic in Hermitage.
The alarm at the Hermitage Animal Clinic went off around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers responded, they saw a man trying to run to the apartments across the street on Lebanon Road.
Police took the man into custody. His name has not been released.
It's unclear at this time if he was able to steal anything.
