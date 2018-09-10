NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Employees at a Midtown convenience store were robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the robbery at the Twice Daily in the 2100 block of Charlotte Pike happened just after 1:30 a.m.
The robber was armed with two handguns when he demanded cash from the register.
Police described the suspect as a 5'10" black male who was wearing a pink shirt, a black hoodie, jeans, sunglasses and maroon Puma shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.