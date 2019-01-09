NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in west Nashville on Wednesday night.
Investigators have arrested 17-year-old Osmar Miranda Porras and charged him with criminal homicide in the death of Daniela Medina. Police identified Medina through her fingerprints.
Porras formerly lived at the Rolling Hills Apartments but had been banned from the property. Investigators said Porras and Medina had previously dated.
Investigators said Porras called 911 after the shooting and waited for police to arrive. However, he was not truthful with detectives and only acknowledged certain facts after being confronted with information taken from parking lot surveillance cameras. Detectives believe Porras, at minimum, handled the murder weapon and hid it after Medina was shot. The gun was subsequently recovered.
Investigators and EMS responded to the shooting at Rolling Hills Apartments on Premier Drive just after 9 p.m. Initially, investigators reported a passerby found Medina inside a car in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
Medina died on her way to the hospital. Porras is being held in juvenile detention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.